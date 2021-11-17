-$0.19 EPS Expected for The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) will report earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Marcus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.16). Marcus posted earnings of ($1.22) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 84.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Marcus will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $0.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Marcus.

Get Marcus alerts:

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.43. The business had revenue of $145.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.99 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 18.80% and a negative net margin of 27.24%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.22) EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marcus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. B. Riley increased their price target on Marcus from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Barrington Research upped their target price on shares of Marcus from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

In other Marcus news, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 1,898 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.39, for a total transaction of $38,700.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gregory S. Marcus sold 28,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.53, for a total value of $575,209.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in Marcus by 334.0% during the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,340 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marcus in the 2nd quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Marcus by 99,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 6,932 shares during the last quarter. 72.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MCS stock opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $657.93 million, a P/E ratio of -7.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $17.76. Marcus has a 12 month low of $10.15 and a 12 month high of $24.71.

Marcus Company Profile

Marcus Corp. engages in operating movie theatres, hotels, and resorts. It operates through the following business segments: Theatres and Hotels & Resorts. The Theatres segment includes multiscreen motion picture theatres and a family entertainment center. The Hotels & Resorts segment owns and operates full service hotels and resorts.

Recommended Story: Sell-Side Analysts

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marcus (MCS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marcus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marcus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.