$0.26 EPS Expected for Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Primis Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:FRST) will post $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Primis Financial’s earnings. Primis Financial also posted earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Primis Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.32. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.14. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Primis Financial.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Primis Financial had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 24.01%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Primis Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ FRST traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.91. 39,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,644. Primis Financial has a 12-month low of $10.77 and a 12-month high of $16.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.99 million, a P/E ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.92.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

In related news, Director Charles A. Kabbash acquired 2,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.51 per share, for a total transaction of $34,587.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clinton Tyler Stafford bought 8,081 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.82 per share, with a total value of $127,841.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 11,561 shares of company stock valued at $182,604 in the last 90 days. 2.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FRST. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primis Financial by 78.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $110,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $144,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Primis Financial during the second quarter valued at $149,000. Institutional investors own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

Primis Financial Company Profile

Primis Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Sonabank. The firm focuses on making loans secured primarily by commercial real estate and other types of secured and unsecured commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses in a number of industries, as well as loans to individuals for a variety of purposes.

