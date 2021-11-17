$0.30 EPS Expected for Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) to report earnings of $0.30 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Perion Network’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.32. Perion Network also posted earnings per share of $0.30 during the same quarter last year. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Perion Network will report full-year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.89. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.16. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Perion Network.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. Perion Network had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.84%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Roth Capital upped their target price on Perion Network from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Perion Network from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Perion Network from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Perion Network from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Perion Network from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perion Network currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.14.

PERI traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.98. 672,496 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 918,211. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $7.36 and a 1 year high of $33.09. The company has a market capitalization of $942.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.84.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PERI. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Perion Network in the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Perion Network by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 9,524 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,424 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $522,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Perion Network in the 1st quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 20,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.03% of the company’s stock.

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

