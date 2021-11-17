$0.37 Earnings Per Share Expected for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) will announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Ten analysts have provided estimates for RingCentral’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.39. RingCentral posted earnings per share of $0.29 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that RingCentral will report full year earnings of $1.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.28 to $1.34. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.72. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover RingCentral.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 111.17% and a negative net margin of 17.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RingCentral from $375.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Northland Securities decreased their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on RingCentral from $390.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.90.

RNG opened at $256.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.36 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $234.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $255.22. RingCentral has a 12 month low of $207.53 and a 12 month high of $449.00.

In other RingCentral news, COO Anand Eswaran sold 5,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.71, for a total value of $1,486,232.85. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 193,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,190,614.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total value of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 100,089 shares of company stock valued at $23,956,862. 7.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RNG. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 317.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 60.6% during the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 159 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of RingCentral by 440.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 714 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Further Reading: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RingCentral (RNG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.