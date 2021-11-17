$0.45 Earnings Per Share Expected for Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.45 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Brixmor Property Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.46. Brixmor Property Group reported earnings of $0.33 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Brixmor Property Group will report full year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.76. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Brixmor Property Group.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 18.94%. The business had revenue of $290.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have commented on BRX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays started coverage on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.12.

In other news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.57, for a total value of $112,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $469,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,183,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,011,365,000 after acquiring an additional 828,446 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,629,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,973,000 after acquiring an additional 391,322 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 30.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 9,158,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $202,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,347 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,895,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,246,000 after acquiring an additional 50,811 shares during the period. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P lifted its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 4,754,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $108,831,000 after acquiring an additional 255,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 82,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,155,320. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Brixmor Property Group has a 1-year low of $15.27 and a 1-year high of $25.83. The company has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.37, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 5th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Brixmor Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Brixmor Property Group’s payout ratio is 121.13%.

Brixmor Property Group, Inc operates as real estate investment trust. It owns and operates wholly owned portfolio of grocery anchored community and neighborhood shopping centers. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

