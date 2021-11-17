-$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) will announce earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Caesars Entertainment’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.20 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.02). Caesars Entertainment reported earnings of ($1.70) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 62.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Caesars Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($3.54) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.16) to ($2.60). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $3.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Caesars Entertainment.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($6.09) EPS.

CZR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cowen lifted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.07.

Caesars Entertainment stock traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $101.13. 12,695 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,928,825. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.96 and a beta of 2.92. Caesars Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $119.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.73.

In other Caesars Entertainment news, Director Michael E. Pegram sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.48, for a total value of $552,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 842 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.83, for a total transaction of $76,478.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,904,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,785,737,000 after purchasing an additional 161,776 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,853,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,678,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012,029 shares in the last quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,004,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,350,000 after acquiring an additional 269,766 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Caesars Entertainment by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,295,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,429,000 after acquiring an additional 564,754 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,458,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $837,421,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

