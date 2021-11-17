$0.71 EPS Expected for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) This Quarter

Analysts expect Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Renewable Energy Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.97. Renewable Energy Group posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Renewable Energy Group will report full year earnings of $4.23 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $3.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.51 to $4.52. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Renewable Energy Group.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by ($0.32). Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 6.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Renewable Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Renewable Energy Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Truist Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $61.10 price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.81.

In related news, General Counsel Eric Bowen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.36, for a total value of $286,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Chad Stone sold 774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total value of $39,474.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,022 shares of company stock worth $521,154. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,244 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 2,219 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 19.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,313 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 3,085 shares in the last quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 33.3% in the second quarter. Arosa Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 12.4% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 65,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,296,000 after purchasing an additional 7,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 465,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REGI stock opened at $52.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.55. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 0.73. Renewable Energy Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.06 and a fifty-two week high of $117.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a current ratio of 7.76.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

Renewable Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and trade of biofuel and renewable chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Biomass-based Diesel and Services. The Biomass-based Diesel segment processes waste vegetable oils, animal fats, virgin vegetable oils and other feedstock’s and methanol into biomass-based diesel.

