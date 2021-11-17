-$1.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) will announce earnings of ($1.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Zymeworks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.25) to ($0.88). Zymeworks posted earnings per share of ($0.74) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zymeworks will report full year earnings of ($4.34) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.60) to ($4.07). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($4.41) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.46) to ($4.34). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Zymeworks.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%.

Several research firms have commented on ZYME. Raymond James set a $74.00 price target on Zymeworks and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

ZYME traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,445. The firm has a market cap of $902.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.69 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.09. Zymeworks has a 52-week low of $18.25 and a 52-week high of $59.03.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Zymeworks by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,330,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,769,000 after acquiring an additional 29,869 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 331.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,845,142 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 32.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,363,000 after purchasing an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Finally, Cormorant Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Zymeworks by 66.7% during the first quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,160,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymeworks Company Profile

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

