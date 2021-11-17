-$1.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) will announce ($1.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for iRhythm Technologies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.11) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.27). iRhythm Technologies reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 269.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($3.58) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($3.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($3.47) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.11) to ($2.30). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for iRhythm Technologies.

iRhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.28. The business had revenue of $85.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.65 million. iRhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 25.06% and a negative net margin of 24.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $60.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on iRhythm Technologies from $77.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded iRhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $137.60.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 190.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 625.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of iRhythm Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 44.3% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 65.7% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. 96.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IRTC stock opened at $107.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.46. The stock has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.15 and a beta of 1.32. iRhythm Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $41.66 and a fifty-two week high of $286.19. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

About iRhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc engages in the development of monitoring and diagnostic solutions for detection of cardiac arrhythmias. It offers Zio XT, is a wearable patch-based biosensor, continuously records, and stores ECG data from every patient heartbeat for up to 14 consecutive days; and Zio AT, also provides ECG data but also provides physicians with actionable notifications during the wear period.

