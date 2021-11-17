$1.23 Billion in Sales Expected for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) will report $1.23 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hubbell’s earnings. Hubbell reported sales of $1.04 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.71 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.70 billion to $4.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $4.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.52 billion to $5.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share.

HUBB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hubbell from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

Shares of NYSE HUBB traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $209.16. 9,150 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,821. Hubbell has a 1-year low of $149.07 and a 1-year high of $211.63. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Hubbell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 59.21%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hubbell during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 91.6% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Hubbell by 12.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Hubbell during the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

