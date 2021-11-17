$1.65 Billion in Sales Expected for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) will report $1.65 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Agilent Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.66 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.65 billion. Agilent Technologies posted sales of $1.48 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agilent Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.31 billion to $6.32 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $6.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Agilent Technologies.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The medical research company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 16.12%. Agilent Technologies’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on A. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $144.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $136.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.18.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000.

NYSE:A traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $161.54. 852,873 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,609,992. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.48, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.98. Agilent Technologies has a 1-year low of $105.19 and a 1-year high of $179.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th were given a dividend of $0.194 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 4th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 24.38%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

