$1.85 Earnings Per Share Expected for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE) will report $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for TotalEnergies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.76 to $1.98. TotalEnergies reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 302.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TotalEnergies will report full year earnings of $6.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.01 to $6.56. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $8.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TotalEnergies.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.12. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 6.04% and a return on equity of 11.36%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TTE shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of TotalEnergies from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group raised shares of TotalEnergies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

Shares of NYSE TTE opened at $49.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.77 and its 200 day moving average is $46.79. The company has a market cap of $131.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.89. TotalEnergies has a 52 week low of $40.11 and a 52 week high of $52.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were paid a $0.7843 dividend. This is a boost from TotalEnergies’s previous dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 17th. This represents a yield of 7.02%. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 54.32%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies in the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $206,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TotalEnergies during the 1st quarter valued at about $368,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in TotalEnergies by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,628,000 after acquiring an additional 40,322 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TotalEnergies (TTE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.