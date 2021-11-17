$107.51 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce sales of $107.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $452.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of El Pollo Loco in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of El Pollo Loco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, El Pollo Loco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.50.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $21.96.

El Pollo Loco Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.

