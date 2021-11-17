$107.51 Million in Sales Expected for El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) to announce sales of $107.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for El Pollo Loco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $104.15 million and the highest estimate coming in at $111.00 million. El Pollo Loco posted sales of $110.34 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that El Pollo Loco will report full-year sales of $452.91 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $449.55 million to $456.40 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $470.66 million, with estimates ranging from $463.78 million to $480.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover El Pollo Loco.
El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. El Pollo Loco had a net margin of 6.23% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The company had revenue of $115.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of El Pollo Loco by 593.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,664 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,424 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter worth $61,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of El Pollo Loco in the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 283,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of El Pollo Loco by 339.2% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,567 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,161 shares in the last quarter. 46.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
El Pollo Loco stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $538.18 million, a PE ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.44. El Pollo Loco has a 1-year low of $14.53 and a 1-year high of $21.96.
El Pollo Loco Company Profile
El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc engages in the development, franchising, licensing, and operation of quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. It specializes in fire-grilling fresh citrus-marinated chicken with variety of offerings which include Chicken Avocado Burrito, Pollo Fit entrees, chicken tostada salads, and Pollo Bowls.
