$134.66 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Brokerages expect AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) to post sales of $134.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $128.32 million and the highest is $141.00 million. AeroVironment reported sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full year sales of $566.39 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.81 million. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVAV. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Friday, August 27th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised AeroVironment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AeroVironment in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AeroVironment currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.71.

Shares of AVAV traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $91.68. 89,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,206. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,056.00 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.15. AeroVironment has a twelve month low of $80.79 and a twelve month high of $143.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.14.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total transaction of $650,286.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 46,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,794,052.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total value of $670,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,800 shares of company stock worth $3,061,398 in the last three months. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AeroVironment during the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: What is a Tariff?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.