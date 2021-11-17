15,000 Shares in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Frontier Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FRON) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $146,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned about 0.20% of Frontier Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $244,000. Wolfswood Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $488,000. HBK Investments L P bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $588,000. Finally, DG Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $900,000.

Shares of FRON stock opened at $9.82 on Wednesday. Frontier Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.61 and a 52 week high of $10.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.76.

Frontier Acquisition Corp., is a blank check company, which focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

