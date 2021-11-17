$179.73 Million in Sales Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) to post $179.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $181.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $177.50 million. Repligen posted sales of $108.65 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 65.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year sales of $663.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $661.50 million to $665.33 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $794.62 million, with estimates ranging from $760.00 million to $860.50 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biotechnology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.14. Repligen had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 20.06%. The firm had revenue of $178.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RGEN shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Repligen from $258.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 27th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Repligen from $255.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Stephens lifted their target price on Repligen from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.38.

In related news, Director Thomas F. Ryan, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total value of $288,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karen A. Dawes sold 274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.26, for a total transaction of $80,627.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,633,368.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,320 shares of company stock valued at $10,069,724. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $816,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Repligen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $511,000. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Repligen by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,502,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN traded up $5.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $274.21. The company had a trading volume of 5,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,568. Repligen has a 12 month low of $162.29 and a 12 month high of $327.32. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.09 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $281.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $238.44.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Further Reading: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.