1832 Asset Management L.P. Purchases 555 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 346.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 715 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 9,265,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,616,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,784 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 376.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 984,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,493,000 after acquiring an additional 777,477 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 185.7% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 650,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,414,000 after acquiring an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 2.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,124,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,159,000 after acquiring an additional 315,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 109.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 589,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,859,000 after acquiring an additional 308,434 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK stock opened at $47.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a one year low of $27.33 and a one year high of $48.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 1.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $42.78.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 46.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.42%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

