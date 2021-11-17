1,892 Shares in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Acquired by Pure Financial Advisors Inc.

Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,892 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Amundi purchased a new stake in Starbucks during the 2nd quarter valued at $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Starbucks by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after buying an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Starbucks by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after buying an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 85.4% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after buying an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Starbucks by 361.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after buying an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

SBUX opened at $112.23 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $114.53. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $95.92 and a 52 week high of $126.32. The company has a market capitalization of $132.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.84.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.00. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SBUX. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Stephens raised shares of Starbucks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $118.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.00.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

