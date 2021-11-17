1,943 Shares in Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) Bought by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unity Software Inc. (NYSE:U) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $476,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Unity Software during the second quarter worth $1,539,000. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $323,000. Weld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Unity Software in the second quarter valued at $261,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Unity Software in the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

U has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Unity Software from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Macquarie started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Unity Software in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unity Software from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.00.

NYSE U opened at $196.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $56.06 billion, a PE ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 2.81. Unity Software Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.00 and a 12 month high of $207.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.50 and a 200-day moving average of $119.32.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.27. Unity Software had a negative return on equity of 19.10% and a negative net margin of 44.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Unity Software Inc. will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Unity Software news, SVP Clive Downie sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $4,154,749.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 167,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,912,099.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 217,134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.85, for a total value of $32,537,529.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,239,416 shares of company stock valued at $161,251,239. 19.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

