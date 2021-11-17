$2.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $2.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.25 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.28 billion. Sirius XM reported sales of $2.19 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full-year sales of $8.68 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.67 billion to $8.69 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.94 billion to $9.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. Sirius XM had a net margin of 3.70% and a negative return on equity of 55.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Sirius XM from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $7.75 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.65 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Sirius XM from $8.25 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.63 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $6.16 and its 200 day moving average is $6.27. The company has a market capitalization of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.02. Sirius XM has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $8.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.022 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This is a boost from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

In other news, Director James E. Meyer sold 698,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.43, for a total transaction of $4,492,274.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIRI. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 767.3% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings, Inc is a radio company. The company offers music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, as well as infotainment services. Its brand channels include SiriusXM Traffic, SiriusXM Travel Link, NavTraffic, NavWeather, SiriusXM Aviation, and SiriusXM Marine.

