$2.79 EPS Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $2.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.39. Athene reported earnings per share of $2.85 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year earnings of $14.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.65 to $14.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $9.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.12 to $9.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Athene.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ATH. Truist Financial downgraded Athene to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Athene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist lifted their price objective on Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Athene presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.34.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total transaction of $137,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,176,961.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 466 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.80, for a total value of $29,730.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,466 shares of company stock worth $1,153,098 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,648 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $760,634,000 after buying an additional 217,942 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Athene by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,035,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $484,508,000 after buying an additional 56,315 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $335,223,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Athene by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,054,910 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,275,000 after buying an additional 191,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Athene by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,099,446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $212,353,000 after buying an additional 285,439 shares in the last quarter. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ATH traded down $0.63 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $85.49. The company had a trading volume of 3,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,352. Athene has a twelve month low of $40.21 and a twelve month high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $77.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

