$2.80 Billion in Sales Expected for Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) will report $2.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Crown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.76 billion. Crown posted sales of $2.96 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Crown will report full-year sales of $11.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.61 billion to $11.70 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $12.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.69 billion to $12.52 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Crown.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.06. Crown had a return on equity of 36.22% and a net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CCK. Truist began coverage on Crown in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital assumed coverage on Crown in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Crown in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on Crown in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Crown in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.80.

CCK stock traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $112.37. 1,798,859 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 998,796. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.17. Crown has a 52 week low of $85.65 and a 52 week high of $114.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $104.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Crown’s payout ratio is 18.06%.

In other news, insider Hock Huat Goh sold 3,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.21, for a total value of $411,634.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Crown in the first quarter valued at about $321,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Crown by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 75,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Crown by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Crown by 3,081.8% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Crown Company Profile

Crown Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of packaging products and equipment for consumer goods. The firm offers aerosol cans; beverage, promotional, and transit packaging; closures and capping; and food cans. It operates through the following segments: Americas, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Transit Packaging.

