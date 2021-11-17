200 Shares in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Purchased by Mascoma Wealth Management LLC

Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 1.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 5.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 3.8% during the second quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Okta by 2.0% during the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 18.8% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Okta from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.96.

NASDAQ:OKTA opened at $267.95 on Wednesday. Okta, Inc. has a one year low of $199.08 and a one year high of $294.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15. The firm has a market cap of $41.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.51 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $244.02.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative net margin of 52.47% and a negative return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 3,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.61, for a total transaction of $841,949.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 36,902 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.76, for a total transaction of $9,548,761.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,377,442.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,706 shares of company stock valued at $39,082,337. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Company Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

