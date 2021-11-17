23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of 23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Sunday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Citigroup currently has $13.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $12.00.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 23andMe from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Shares of ME opened at 10.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of 9.79. 23andMe has a one year low of 7.01 and a one year high of 18.16.

23andMe (NASDAQ:ME) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported -0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of -0.13 by 0.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in 23andMe by 607.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 12,145 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in 23andMe by 3.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,030,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $170,000. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of 23andMe in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,776,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

23andMe Holding Co operates as a consumer genetics and research company. The company provides a crowdsourced platform for genetic research. Its platform has generated various publications on the genetic underpinnings of a range of diseases, conditions, and traits, as well as enables it in pursuing drug discovery programs rooted in human genetics across various disease areas, including oncology, respiratory, and cardiovascular diseases, as well as other therapeutic areas.

