2,636 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,636 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,974,531 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,415,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,659 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,027,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,822,995,000 after buying an additional 2,660,059 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,697,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $695,222,000 after buying an additional 332,537 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,291,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $417,376,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,191,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,511,000 after buying an additional 338,145 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $81.05 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $69.51 and a 1-year high of $82.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $80.02.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

