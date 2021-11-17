$269.94 Million in Sales Expected for Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI) will post $269.94 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Merit Medical Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $267.23 million to $271.93 million. Merit Medical Systems posted sales of $258.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will report full year sales of $1.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.07 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.12 billion to $1.13 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merit Medical Systems.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $267.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $260.61 million. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 12.81% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MMSI. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barrington Research began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $79.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

In related news, Director Lynne Ward sold 9,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.83, for a total transaction of $680,230.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,578,033.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jill Anderson sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.64, for a total value of $60,894.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,866 shares of company stock worth $1,858,571. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Merit Medical Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $69.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.13. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $49.63 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.43.

Merit Medical Systems

Merit Medical Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of proprietary disposable medical devices. It operates through the Cardiovascular and Endoscopy segments. The Cardiovascular segment consists of peripheral intervention, cardiac intervention, interventional oncology and spine, and cardiovascular and critical care product groups.

