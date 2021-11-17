$298.91 Million in Sales Expected for NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NuVasive, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVA) to report $298.91 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for NuVasive’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $295.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $303.16 million. NuVasive posted sales of $291.81 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NuVasive will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.27 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for NuVasive.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.22). NuVasive had a positive return on equity of 11.40% and a negative net margin of 2.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of NuVasive from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Truist reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on shares of NuVasive from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NuVasive in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NuVasive has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.29.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of NuVasive by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,220,797 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $79,986,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in NuVasive by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NuVasive by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,997 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NuVasive by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 209,313 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,728,000 after acquiring an additional 17,755 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in NuVasive by 939.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,039 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ NUVA traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $58.76. 1,204,740 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 709,895. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.93. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -115.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. NuVasive has a one year low of $44.45 and a one year high of $72.61.

NuVasive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical device company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NuVasive Company Profile

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

