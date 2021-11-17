3,381,783 Shares in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Ideanomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDEX) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,381,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,604,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDEX. Brave Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Ideanomics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IDEX stock opened at $1.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.43. Ideanomics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $5.53. The company has a market capitalization of $910.16 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of -0.42.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.57% and a negative net margin of 79.71%. The firm had revenue of $33.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Ideanomics, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Ideanomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

In other Ideanomics news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 21.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

