3,473 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Purchased by Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd

Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 3,473 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in M/I Homes during the second quarter worth about $232,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA raised its stake in M/I Homes by 1.3% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 82,673 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in M/I Homes by 84.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,494,000 after purchasing an additional 89,848 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in M/I Homes by 92.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 449,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,350,000 after purchasing an additional 215,777 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in M/I Homes by 104,287.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,351 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 8,343 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of M/I Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Wedbush raised shares of M/I Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

M/I Homes stock opened at $60.49 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 2.00. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.22 and a 1 year high of $74.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 5.34.

M/I Homes (NYSE:MHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $904.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.60 million. M/I Homes had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 26.88%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 13.18 earnings per share for the current year.

M/I Homes, Inc engages in the construction and development of residential properties. It operates through the following business segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment designs, markets, constructs and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers.

