3,985 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by Bennett Selby Investments LP

Bennett Selby Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.2% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 24,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.6% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 66,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,386,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 46.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the third quarter worth $1,176,000. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.1% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 16,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research firms have weighed in on NVO. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Monday, November 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co lowered Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.50.
Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $5.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $4.49. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 34.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.
Novo Nordisk A/S Profile
Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.
