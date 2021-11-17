4NEW (KWATT) Price Tops $0.0017

4NEW (CURRENCY:KWATT) traded 63.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on November 17th. 4NEW has a total market capitalization of $106,057.69 and $3,211.00 worth of 4NEW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 4NEW coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, 4NEW has traded 150.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 31.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000908 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $134.41 or 0.00221713 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.55 or 0.00010806 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

About 4NEW

4NEW (CRYPTO:KWATT) is a coin. 4NEW’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,152,763 coins. The official website for 4NEW is 4new.io . 4NEW’s official Twitter account is @4newcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 4NEW is /r/4newNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “4NEW Limited is a blockchain integrated Waste to the Energy treatment facility. Its product is grounded in necessities, aiming to solve two social problems, waste surplus, and energy shortfall. The blockchain platform will be built on top of the underlying treatment infrastructure covering the entire supply chain from collection of waste to a generation of electricity to the sale of energy units to the national grid or between consumers and industry peers. “

Buying and Selling 4NEW

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 4NEW directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 4NEW should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 4NEW using one of the exchanges listed above.

