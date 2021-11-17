$53.81 Million in Sales Expected for Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) will report $53.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $53.40 million to $54.21 million. Alerus Financial reported sales of $61.85 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full year sales of $231.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $231.20 million to $232.19 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $214.50 million, with estimates ranging from $209.60 million to $219.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alerus Financial.

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a return on equity of 14.78% and a net margin of 20.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NASDAQ:ALRS traded down $1.46 on Friday, reaching $33.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,222. Alerus Financial has a 1-year low of $23.64 and a 1-year high of $38.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $572.17 million, a PE ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.53.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 186.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Alerus Financial by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 1,513 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerus Financial by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 289,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,650,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares during the period. 37.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Alerus Financial

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

