6,000 Shares in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) Acquired by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in PRA Group by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in PRA Group by 260.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in PRA Group by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in PRA Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in PRA Group by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,742 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:PRAA opened at $44.11 on Wednesday. PRA Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.78 and a twelve month high of $48.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.38. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.34.

PRA Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by ($0.05). PRA Group had a return on equity of 12.58% and a net margin of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $263.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that PRA Group, Inc. will post 3.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on PRA Group from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other PRA Group news, EVP Laura White sold 3,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $162,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven D. Fredrickson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $430,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,842 shares of company stock valued at $2,161,238. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PRA Group, Inc engages in the purchase, collection and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans. The firm purchase portfolios of nonperforming loans at a discount in two broad categories: Core and Insolvency. It also provides fee-based services on class action claims recoveries and by servicing consumer bankruptcy accounts in the United States.

