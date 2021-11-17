$631.58 Million in Sales Expected for SM Energy (NYSE:SM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that SM Energy (NYSE:SM) will post sales of $631.58 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SM Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $494.49 million and the highest estimate coming in at $854.40 million. SM Energy reported sales of $320.29 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that SM Energy will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $2.60 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SM Energy.

Get SM Energy alerts:

SM Energy (NYSE:SM) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.60. SM Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 26.52%. The firm had revenue of $760.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. SM Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 170.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SM. Zacks Investment Research raised SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised SM Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on SM Energy from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on SM Energy from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on SM Energy from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.89.

In other news, Director Rose M. Robeson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.72, for a total transaction of $550,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Sullivan sold 55,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.74, for a total value of $1,965,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,977,330. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,258,732 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $252,672,000 after acquiring an additional 437,049 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 3.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,737,753 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $215,211,000 after purchasing an additional 312,698 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in SM Energy by 23.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,662,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $90,191,000 after acquiring an additional 698,537 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in SM Energy by 32.3% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,470,999 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,565,000 after acquiring an additional 847,599 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of SM Energy by 16.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,532,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $66,817,000 after buying an additional 356,505 shares during the last quarter. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SM opened at $34.40 on Wednesday. SM Energy has a 12 month low of $2.49 and a 12 month high of $38.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 5.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.16.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Monday, October 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.41%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Co is an independent energy company, which is engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its operations are located in Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SM Energy (SM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SM Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SM Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.