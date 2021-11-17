7,032 Shares in Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Purchased by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $132,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GENI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $253,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $604,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $644,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth about $797,000. 42.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GENI stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. Genius Sports Limited has a one year low of $14.44 and a one year high of $25.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $18.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($3.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($2.17). The company had revenue of $55.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.75 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

GENI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Genius Sports from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, B. Riley began coverage on shares of Genius Sports in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genius Sports presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Genius Sports

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

