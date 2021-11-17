888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

888 Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:EIHDF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,302,000 shares, a growth of 212.5% from the October 14th total of 416,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,183.6 days.

OTCMKTS EIHDF traded up $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $4.78. 2,333 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,477. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.47. 888 has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $6.75.

Get 888 alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of 888 in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino and games, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More: EV Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for 888 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 888 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.