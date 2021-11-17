9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) announced its earnings results on Sunday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NMTR traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $1.10. 1,607,804 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,597,165. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.22. 9 Meters Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.26.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 9 Meters Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.04.

In related news, CEO John Temperato acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.05 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,102,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,157,648.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Sirgo purchased 73,529 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.36 per share, with a total value of $99,999.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last three months, insiders bought 156,529 shares of company stock valued at $192,569. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMTR. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 815.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 44,824 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 176,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after buying an additional 132,276 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $181,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 10,983 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on rare and unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

