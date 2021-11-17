$969.90 Million in Sales Expected for Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) to post sales of $969.90 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Service Co. International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $957.00 million and the highest is $982.80 million. Service Co. International reported sales of $970.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, February 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Service Co. International will report full year sales of $4.07 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.06 billion to $4.08 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.65 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Service Co. International.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.47 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 41.84% and a net margin of 19.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share.

Several research firms have issued reports on SCI. Raymond James upped their price objective on Service Co. International from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Service Co. International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

NYSE:SCI traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, hitting $68.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 482,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,096. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $63.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.70. Service Co. International has a one year low of $45.63 and a one year high of $70.03.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 19.87%.

Service Co. International declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 10th that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCI. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in Service Co. International by 52.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 18,034,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,738,000 after buying an additional 6,213,908 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in Service Co. International during the second quarter worth approximately $90,862,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Service Co. International by 89.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,466,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,178,000 after buying an additional 1,166,556 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Service Co. International by 116.4% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,107,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,973,000 after buying an additional 1,133,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Service Co. International by 7.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,653,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,297,000 after buying an additional 1,122,616 shares in the last quarter. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

