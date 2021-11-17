a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.35. 5,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.
a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.
About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)
a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
