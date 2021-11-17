a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) Shares Up 4.9%

Shares of a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp (NYSE:AKA) shot up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.59 and last traded at $13.35. 5,132 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 504,222 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.73.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AKA. Truist initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of a.k.a. Brands in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.56.

Get a.k.a. Brands alerts:

a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.13. As a group, analysts expect that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands in the 3rd quarter worth $9,618,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,420,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,922,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,865,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,454,000. 0.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About a.k.a. Brands (NYSE:AKA)

a.k.a. Brands provides platform for diversified, direct-to-consumer, digitally native fashion brands. The company’s brand portfolio includes Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup and Rebdolls. a.k.a. Brands is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Recommended Story: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for a.k.a. Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for a.k.a. Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.