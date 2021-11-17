AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 115,245 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises 0.6% of Wedbush Securities Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $12,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.86% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Argus upped their price target on AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.17.

In related news, Director Roxanne S. Austin sold 51,844 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $6,033,604.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,391,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.42 on Wednesday. AbbVie Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.59 and a twelve month high of $121.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.11. AbbVie had a return on equity of 166.05% and a net margin of 13.66%. The business had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

