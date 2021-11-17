Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.02

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited (TSE:FAP) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.023 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a boost from Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.02.

Shares of TSE:FAP opened at C$3.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$155.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$3.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment has a fifty-two week low of C$2.85 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.36.

Get Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment alerts:

About Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Company Limited is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of the Asia-Pacific region.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.