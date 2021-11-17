Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of 0.16 per share on Tuesday, January 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
IAF opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $4.90 and a twelve month high of $6.66.
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund Company Profile
Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. The fund is managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia. The fund makes its investments in firms operating across diversified sectors.
