Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $369.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 7.71% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Abiomed exited second-quarter fiscal 2022 with better-than-expected earnings. Abiomed’s regulatory approvals are also encouraging. Expansion of gross margin also bodes well. Continued strength in its Impella product line and favorable market trends for coronary heart diseases (CHD) also raise our optimism. Solid global foothold is also encouraging. A stable liquidity position is an added plus. Over the past year, Abiomed has outperformed its industry. Yet, lower-than-expected revenues in the quarter are disappointing. Contraction of operating margin also does not bode well. A lowered full-year revenue outlook also raises our apprehension. Abiomed’s operation in a stiff competitive space and a sluggish macroeconomic climate is worrying. Headwinds like pricing pressures, forex woes and third-party reimbursement prevail.”

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ABMD. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Abiomed from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Abiomed from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Abiomed currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $364.80.

Shares of ABMD traded down $9.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $342.60. 5,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 259,872. Abiomed has a 52-week low of $254.41 and a 52-week high of $387.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $347.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $326.96. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 105.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Abiomed had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $248.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Abiomed will post 4.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael R. Minogue sold 3,492 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Abiomed by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Abiomed by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its position in Abiomed by 4.2% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Abiomed by 1.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,845 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Abiomed by 1.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 3,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Abiomed

ABIOMED, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It distributes its products under the Impella brand. The company was founded by David M. Lederman in 1981 and is headquartered in Danvers, MA.

