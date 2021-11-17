Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Acquired by Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC

Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,531 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Accenture makes up 0.9% of Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $23,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at $223,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth $1,864,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in Accenture by 45.7% during the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Accenture by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,887,507 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,007,673,000 after acquiring an additional 98,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $316.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.32.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $371.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $344.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $318.93. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $238.69 and a 12-month high of $373.11. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.50% and a net margin of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a $0.97 dividend. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.40%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total transaction of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.08, for a total value of $758,806.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock valued at $9,512,564 over the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

