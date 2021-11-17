Achain (ACT) 24-Hour Volume Hits $668,408.00

Achain (CURRENCY:ACT) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 17th. Achain has a market cap of $9.07 million and approximately $668,408.00 worth of Achain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Achain has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Achain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $217.28 or 0.00362175 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00048865 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000820 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.82 or 0.00228059 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.49 or 0.00010824 BTC.

Achain Profile

Achain (CRYPTO:ACT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 22nd, 2017. Achain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,999,998 coins. The Reddit community for Achain is /r/Achain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Achain’s official Twitter account is @AchainOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Achain is www.achain.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Achain is a public blockchain platform that aims to enable developers of all levels of experience to issue tokens, smart contracts, and create applications. The Achain team is committed to build a global blockchain network for the exchange of information and value transactions. The platform will use the RDPoS consensus mechanism (Result-delegated Proof of Stake). The Achain token (ACT) will give users the right to access the network services and voting privileges on the platform. “

Achain Coin Trading

