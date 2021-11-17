Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Achilles Therapeutics plc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in developing precision T cell therapies to treat solid tumors. Achilles Therapeutics plc is based in LONDON. “

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Achilles Therapeutics from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.54.

ACHL traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,517. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.78. Achilles Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $18.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.21 and a current ratio of 19.41.

Achilles Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.14. As a group, research analysts forecast that Achilles Therapeutics will post -3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Achilles Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $137,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Pinz Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics by 164.8% during the second quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP now owns 16,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 10,220 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $463,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Achilles Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $533,000. 46.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Achilles Therapeutics Company Profile

Achilles Therapeutics Plc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology biopharmaceutical company, develops precision T cell therapies to treat various types of solid tumors. The company's lead product candidates include CHIRON, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of advanced non-small cell lung cancer; and THETIS, a product candidate in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for use in the treatment of metastatic or recurrent melanoma.

