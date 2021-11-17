ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $70.27 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) will report $70.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for ACM Research’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $70.40 million and the lowest is $70.00 million. ACM Research reported sales of $45.56 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACM Research will report full year sales of $234.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $234.97 million to $235.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $334.28 million, with estimates ranging from $322.60 million to $346.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ACM Research.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.20. ACM Research had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The business had revenue of $67.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. ACM Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark raised shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ACM Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of ACM Research from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of ACMR stock traded down $5.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 368,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 335,917. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 76.04 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.93. ACM Research has a 12-month low of $60.84 and a 12-month high of $144.81.

In other news, Director Yinan Xiang sold 35,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total value of $2,987,614.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.08, for a total value of $410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 46.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACMR. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ACM Research by 1,669.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,427,551 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $157,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,885 shares in the last quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the second quarter worth approximately $86,294,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in ACM Research in the first quarter worth approximately $57,369,000. Green Court Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $62,438,000. Finally, Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ACM Research in the third quarter worth approximately $33,682,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

ACM Research Company Profile

ACM Research, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of single-wafer wet cleaning equipment. It supplies process solutions that semi conductor manufacturers can use in numerous manufacturing steps to remove particles, contaminants and other random defects, and thereby improve product yield.

