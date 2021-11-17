ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ACV Auctions Inc. provides an online automotive marketplace for dealers and commercial partners. ACV Auctions Inc. is based in BUFFALO, N.Y. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ACVA. Truist Securities assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist assumed coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, October 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded ACV Auctions from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on ACV Auctions in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.08.

NASDAQ ACVA opened at $21.00 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.51. ACV Auctions has a 1-year low of $16.15 and a 1-year high of $37.77.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 15.77% and a negative net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that ACV Auctions will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Bessemer Venture Partners Ix L sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.45, for a total value of $38,900,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,223,875 shares of company stock worth $43,396,908 over the last ninety days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 443.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in ACV Auctions by 175.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in ACV Auctions in the first quarter worth about $121,000. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACV Auctions Company Profile

ACV Auctions, Inc, operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer transparent and accurate vehicle information to customers. ACV Auctions, Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Buffalo, New York.

