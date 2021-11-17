Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (PEO) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 19th

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, November 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.61 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 17th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is a positive change from Adams Natural Resources Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

Adams Natural Resources Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 38.1% over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:PEO opened at $17.56 on Wednesday. Adams Natural Resources Fund has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $17.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Adams Natural Resources Fund stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PEO) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 280,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,717 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.16% of Adams Natural Resources Fund worth $4,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.06% of the company’s stock.

About Adams Natural Resources Fund

Adams Natural Resources Fund, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in stocks of companies of all market capitalizations operating in the energy and natural resources sector including oil companies, exploration and production, utilities, services, and basic materials sectors.

