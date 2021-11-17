Addenda Capital Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Addenda Capital Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 159,073 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,721 shares during the period. Addenda Capital Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $10,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $6,053,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in TJX Companies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,166 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,180,550,000 after acquiring an additional 398,759 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after purchasing an additional 559,895 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after purchasing an additional 213,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,919,820 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,680,094,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513,433 shares during the last quarter. 87.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

TJX Companies stock traded up $6.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.58. 386,497 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,420,204. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.35. The firm has a market cap of $90.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.96. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.12 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $12.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.32.

In other TJX Companies news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

Further Reading: Stock Market News Sentiment

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.